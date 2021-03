Walton County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A construction worker was hit by a car while working on County Road 393 in Walton County according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers.

Troopers say that a pickup truck pulling a trailer hit the 25-year-old construction worker. The man was airlifted to the hospital. FHP reports that he is stable.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.