Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning. However, we do have a few upper level cirrus clouds passing through. They won’t be enough to block out the sunshine completely. We’re still reaching for the shades for a mainly sunny day ahead and a light jacket for a cool early morning commute.

Temperatures out the door are not as chilly as mornings prior. They’re more pleasantly cool largely in the 50s on the coast to upper 40s inland. We’ll warm fast under the mainly sunny skies today. So be sure whatever warm outer layer you choose is something than can be shed after about 9am. Temperatures warm quickly into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by midday. Highs today top out near 70 on the beaches to low 70s around the bays with mid 70s inland for a beautiful spring-like day!

High pressure remains in place for most of this week. Under high pressure you tend to see fairly quiet conditions. In fact, most of this week will be sunny and dry.

We’ll watch the ridge of high pressure slowly drift east toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast as the week unfolds. With clockwise winds around the ridge, we’ll see our flow turn more southeasterly over the coming days leading toward a gradual warming trend throughout the week. Highs will continue to rise into the upper 70s by Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs largely in the 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running mainly to mostly sunny through the end of the week and into the weekend.

