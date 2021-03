PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Panama City Beach.

A Georgia man was found face down in the canal on Mariner Drive Wednesday morning.

The man was in town visiting family, according to BCSO officials.

Investigators do not know the cause of death at this time.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.