Community holds prayer vigil for mother recovering from COVID-19

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The saying “it takes a village” gives a whole new meaning to one family in Bay County.

Wednesday night, a prayer vigil was held for the family of Alli Moore.

Currently, Alli is fighting complications with COVID-19 in an Alabama hospital after recently giving birth.

She’s known in the Bay County community as the girlfriend of popular softball coach Marcus Henderson.

Community members gathered at Harders Recreation Complex to pray over her family and for her speedy recovery.

Close family friend and vigil organizer Jacob McGowin spoke on the inspiration for the gathering.

“The community has just poured in love, support, and prayer. It seemed like I would make an update on Facebook on behalf of Marcus and the amount of feedback and love and prayer has been great so that’s why we organized this night of prayer,” said McGowin.

The family is currently accepting donations to help cover expenses during this difficult time.

Those looking to donate can message Jacob McGowin on his personal Facebook page, where a picture of Alli Moore will be shown.

Donations can also be sent over various payment apps, such as CashApp: $JacobMcGowin, Venmo: @Jacob-McGowin, and PayPal: jacob_mcgowin@yahoo.com.

All proceeds will go to helping Moore’s family with ongoing expenses during her recovery.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.