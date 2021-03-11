Advertisement

Connector road could help traffic problems in South Walton

A connector road through a state forest is being considered in South Walton.
A connector road through a state forest is being considered in South Walton.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Every year South Walton draws hundreds of thousands of visitors... with them, comes traffic. It can be difficult to get off of 30-A onto Highway 98.

But plans are in the works to help ease some of the traffic woes.

A study is being done to determine if the environmental and social impacts of a new connector road would be worth the cost.

“It’s incumbent upon the planning department and public works to make sure the commissioners have every option available to them to consider to improve quality of life in Walton County,” said planning director Mac Carpenter.

Some people who live in Walton County believe the road would help.

“Is that road going to help solve all the problems? I doubt it very seriously. I just think that more access points to take the pressure off the places where there are traffic problems, I think that that’s helpful.” said South Walton resident Dave Rauschkolb.

But questions remain whether it’s worth it to cut through Point Washington State Forest.

“However there would be an absolute need for wildlife corridors and bridges over the wetlands... My big caveat period would be if there is any development on that road then I would not support it, period,” said Rauschkolb.

As more people come to South Walton, and more homes and businesses are developed, many worry about the impact on traffic.

“There are lots of points to consider when the board of county commissioners actually considers this,” said Carpenter.

An outside company is still studying the possible impacts of the potential connector road.

Atkins North America, Incorporated just received an extension through April 2022 to conduct that study. No plan has been voted on yet by the Walton County Commission.

The connector road study started in 2018. Officials said the coronavirus caused some delay.

The cost of the study is roughly $600,000.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

