Escaped inmate in Panama City back in custody

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being on the run for four days, Panama City police say an escaped fugitive is back in custody.

Officers say 31-year-old Michael Pizzuto was captured Wednesday afternoon. They say he was located in Lynn Haven on Country Club Drive. We’re told two other people were also arrested in connection to this case.

Panama City Police officials say Lauren Luton and Anthony Ricks have been charged with aiding an escaped prisoner.

On Saturday, police say Pizzuto cut his electronic monitor and left the Department of Corrections Community Release Center located on Highway 390. Area law enforcement agencies have been searching for him since he escaped.

Pizzuto has been charged with escape, tampering with an electronic monitoring device and violation of community control.

Police say he could face additional charges.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Original story: March 6, 2021

The Panama City Police Department is searching for an inmate who escaped from a Department of Corrections facility on Highway 390 Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Florida Department of Corrections Community Release Center located at 3609 Highway 390.

Officers learned Michael A. Pizzuto cut his electronic monitor and ran away. An immediate search for Pizzuto was initiated by the Panama City Police Department with assistance from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Pizzuto, 31, is six feet tall, weighing 232 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen northbound on Highway 390.

Pizzuto has active warrants for escape, tampering with an electronic monitoring device, and violation of community control.

Anyone having information is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

