Advertisement

Gas prices rising sharply across Florida

Prices in Florida are the highest they have been since June 2018.
Prices in Florida are the highest they have been since June 2018.(WJHG/WECP)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the last year, gas prices have remained at relatively low levels due to less demand, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although prices tend to rise in the spring, this year’s jump is significant; the average price of a gallon of gas in Florida has already gone up by 64 cents since the beginning of the year. While the rise may surprise some, last year’s lower prices were the real outlier.

“It just kinda seems like sticker shock, really, if you’re headed to the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA. “Especially when you compare what we paid last year. Pump prices were extremely low last year largely due to the pandemic.”

According to AAA, gas prices have risen 14 cents since last week and 36 cents since last month. While higher demand is certainly a contributing factor, supply has also suffered setbacks in recent weeks.

“There’s less crude oil in the market because OPEC and its allies did production cuts,” Jenkins said. “Now they just announced they would extend those production cuts through April, so that caused oil prices to rise just in the past week causing the latest spike at the pump.”

In addition, the winter system that affected a large portion of the Great Plains last month, including the oil-producing areas in Texas, heavily impacted the domestic oil supply. This already comes at what is often the most expensive time of the year for gas.

“Usually you see the highest prices of the year during springtime, maybe even early summer,” Jenkins said. “Then as you head into the fall, prices begin to ease back down. So there’s a good chance we could be headed toward our highest prices of the year very soon, maybe even within the next few weeks.”

Some good news for the Panhandle: Okaloosa County has the third least expensive average gas prices in the state as of Wednesday, and Bay County has the fifth least expensive prices.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southport Elementary student gets to try out his class project on PGA Tour star
Southport Elementary third grader gets an audience with Jordan Spieth
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in...
Georgia man found dead in Panama City Beach canal
Two children were killed in December when a truck drove onto a local mini-golf course.
State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE
Gold Rush Supreme Word of the Day
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Troy University kicked off its spring break by walking more...
Troy University fraternity raises more than $90K for wounded veterans
The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education is a national work-study program helping...
Gulf Coast State College opens applications for FAME program
At Wednesday’s Bay Economic Development Alliance meeting, officials talked about new additions...
New additions coming to Haney Technical Center
A connector road through a state forest is being considered in South Walton.
Connector road could help traffic problems in South Walton
West Bay student wins virtual smoothie challenge.
West Bay Elementary School celebrated National School Breakfast Week