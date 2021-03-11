Gas prices rising sharply across Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the last year, gas prices have remained at relatively low levels due to less demand, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although prices tend to rise in the spring, this year’s jump is significant; the average price of a gallon of gas in Florida has already gone up by 64 cents since the beginning of the year. While the rise may surprise some, last year’s lower prices were the real outlier.

“It just kinda seems like sticker shock, really, if you’re headed to the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA. “Especially when you compare what we paid last year. Pump prices were extremely low last year largely due to the pandemic.”

According to AAA, gas prices have risen 14 cents since last week and 36 cents since last month. While higher demand is certainly a contributing factor, supply has also suffered setbacks in recent weeks.

“There’s less crude oil in the market because OPEC and its allies did production cuts,” Jenkins said. “Now they just announced they would extend those production cuts through April, so that caused oil prices to rise just in the past week causing the latest spike at the pump.”

In addition, the winter system that affected a large portion of the Great Plains last month, including the oil-producing areas in Texas, heavily impacted the domestic oil supply. This already comes at what is often the most expensive time of the year for gas.

“Usually you see the highest prices of the year during springtime, maybe even early summer,” Jenkins said. “Then as you head into the fall, prices begin to ease back down. So there’s a good chance we could be headed toward our highest prices of the year very soon, maybe even within the next few weeks.”

Some good news for the Panhandle: Okaloosa County has the third least expensive average gas prices in the state as of Wednesday, and Bay County has the fifth least expensive prices.

