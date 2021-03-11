Gulf Coast State College opens applications for FAME program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Applications are open for this Summer’s FAME program at Gulf Coast State College.

The Bay Economic Development Alliance partners with Gulf Coast and seven local manufacturers to grow highly skilled manufacturing talent. The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) is a national work-study program helping students get their foot in the door for potential jobs. Students work alongside a maintenance technician for two years, which gives them real-life experience.

“The program officially begins this summer. And a student can be a transitioning high school senior, or it can be somebody looking for a new career path, or even a military member who wants to enter into the manufacturing world,” Vice President of Bay Economic Development Alliance Garrett Wright said.

Applications are open through the end of March.

