Advertisement

Gulf Coast State College opens applications for FAME program

The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education is a national work-study program helping...
The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education is a national work-study program helping students get their foot in the door for potential jobs.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Applications are open for this Summer’s FAME program at Gulf Coast State College.

The Bay Economic Development Alliance partners with Gulf Coast and seven local manufacturers to grow highly skilled manufacturing talent. The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) is a national work-study program helping students get their foot in the door for potential jobs. Students work alongside a maintenance technician for two years, which gives them real-life experience.

“The program officially begins this summer. And a student can be a transitioning high school senior, or it can be somebody looking for a new career path, or even a military member who wants to enter into the manufacturing world,” Vice President of Bay Economic Development Alliance Garrett Wright said.

Applications are open through the end of March.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southport Elementary student gets to try out his class project on PGA Tour star
Southport Elementary third grader gets an audience with Jordan Spieth
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in...
Georgia man found dead in Panama City Beach canal
Two children were killed in December when a truck drove onto a local mini-golf course.
State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE
Gold Rush Supreme Word of the Day
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Troy University kicked off its spring break by walking more...
Troy University fraternity raises more than $90K for wounded veterans
At Wednesday’s Bay Economic Development Alliance meeting, officials talked about new additions...
New additions coming to Haney Technical Center
A connector road through a state forest is being considered in South Walton.
Connector road could help traffic problems in South Walton
West Bay student wins virtual smoothie challenge.
West Bay Elementary School celebrated National School Breakfast Week