Kansas woman dies after falling off tractor in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 79-year-old Kansas woman died Wednesday after law enforcement says she fell off a tractor.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, an 83-year-old man from Benton, Kansas, was moving some hay when his passenger lost her grip and fell off the tractor.

Troopers say the incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Bear Creek Road near Bearfoot Boulevard.

We’re told the elderly woman was taken to a local hospital but later died from the injures she sustained.

