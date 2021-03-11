Local students continue century-long tradition promoting safety
Published: Mar. 11, 2021
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This month marks 100 years of school safety patrol programs. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello joins us live with a closer look at how one of those programs helps keep students safe at a local elementary school.
A safety patrol is a voluntary group of crossing guards where older students help younger students stay safe during drop-off and pick-up times. Several students currently participate at Southport Elementary School.
