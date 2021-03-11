Man arrested in Bay County drug bust

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing several charges after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies found several drugs and a firearm in his possession.

Officials say they served a search warrant Tuesday on a Panama City Beach apartment 41-year-old Mario Bradley was occupying. They say they found more than one pound of meth, about one ounce of powder cocaine, a small amount of crack cocaine, prescription medication, and a loaded pistol.

Bradly is a convicted felon and currently on probation for separate charges.

He was charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a counterfeit driver’s license, failure to register as a convicted felon, violation of probation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

