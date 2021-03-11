Advertisement

Man arrested in Bay County drug bust

A man is facing drug charges after Bay County Sheriff's deputies say they found illegal drugs...
A man is facing drug charges after Bay County Sheriff's deputies say they found illegal drugs and a firearm in an apartment he was occupying.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing several charges after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies found several drugs and a firearm in his possession.

Officials say they served a search warrant Tuesday on a Panama City Beach apartment 41-year-old Mario Bradley was occupying. They say they found more than one pound of meth, about one ounce of powder cocaine, a small amount of crack cocaine, prescription medication, and a loaded pistol.

Bradly is a convicted felon and currently on probation for separate charges.

He was charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a counterfeit driver’s license, failure to register as a convicted felon, violation of probation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southport Elementary student gets to try out his class project on PGA Tour star
Southport Elementary third grader gets an audience with Jordan Spieth
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in...
Georgia man found dead in Panama City Beach canal
Two children were killed in December when a truck drove onto a local mini-golf course.
State Attorney’s Office asks to ‘hold off’ on processing toxicology report in crash that killed two children at mini-golf course, according to FDLE
Gold Rush Supreme Word of the Day
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package

Latest News

The white sandy beaches of the Emerald Coast are filled with families this month and fun during...
Panama City Beach Police officials say Spring Break alcohol control is going “well”
The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Troy University kicked off its spring break by walking more...
Troy University fraternity raises more than $90K for wounded veterans
The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education is a national work-study program helping...
Gulf Coast State College opens applications for FAME program
At Wednesday’s Bay Economic Development Alliance meeting, officials talked about new additions...
New additions coming to Haney Technical Center