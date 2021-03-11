Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey considering running for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey said he’s considering running for governor of Texas.
Matthew McConaughey said he's considering running for governor of Texas.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been in the news a lot lately.

He’s up for reelection next year, and he could be facing some A-list competition if actor Matthew McConaughey follows up on hints that he may decide to run for governor of the Lone Star State.

He said he’s seriously considering it.

On a recent episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston’s “The Balanced Voice” podcast, McConaughey said it’s a real consideration.

Back in November, the Texas native said during an interview that the decision to run would really be up to the people of Texas.

He added that “politics seems to be a broken business to me right now,” and that “when politics redefines its purpose” he could become much more interested in running.

