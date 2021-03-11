McKenzie Park to see improvements, but business owners and residents are still concerned with the homeless population

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some changes are coming to McKenzie Park in the next few months.

Panama City leaders have plans to renovate and beautify the park so Panama City can be on its way to becoming what they are calling the premier city.

“Mckenzie Park is just one aspect of our downtown region that we at trying to highlight and really place strategic effort in renewing,” Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma said.

Some of the improvements being considered include new pathways, better lighting, as well as additional landscaping.

”And with the features, we are going to be putting there we are going to have programming for citizens, especially families to come down and be active, and again the activity is going to tie into the downtown area of what we want here in the premier city,” DePalma said.

While beautification improvements are being made, a lot of the business owners downtown are concerned about the homeless population problem in the downtown area, especially in McKenzie Park. Many wonder how the issue will be addressed with the revitalization.

“It is already a very nice park right now and there are homeless.... and certain people don’t want to be around that and it is intimidating for our customers and people walking up and down the street. Nothing is going to change by adding a splash pad or whatever they want to do with it,” The Press Owner Kevin Mitchell said.

Some business owners say the homeless problem could be an obstacle for Panama City to become the premier city, but they are trying to stay positive.

“I honestly think the homeless problem will be the last thing that holds it back. With revamping of the area and maybe some help from the city, we can really make some strides in the right direction,” The Press Owner Erica Mitchell said.

City leaders were asked several times about the issue with the homeless population and how it would be addressed with the revitalization of the park. We could not get a clear answer on the matter.

