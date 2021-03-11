Mosley baseball team off to a good start and looking to build on it

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Count the Mosley Dolphins among the area high school baseball teams off to a good start this season. And this time around, there’s every reason to believe they’ll be able to continue building on that start! Mosley got off to a good start last year, 6 wins in the first 8 games, then the pandemic shut the season down. Tuesday night Mosley notching its 5th win in 6 games so far, and there’s no reason to believe this team will have to end things prematurely. And they way they are playing, well that’s cause for celebration no doubt. The team is showing some power, David Hudson with that three run bomb in the 11-1 win over Choctaw last night. The pitching seems strong. All combined the ‘fins have scored 62 runs, and given up just 17. A 9-7 home loss to Pace in their second game the only blemish on the Dolphins schedule. Again, all in all, reason for serious optimism in Lynn Haven.

“Well yeah I think we’re off to a pretty good start so far.” Mosley head coach Jon Hudson told us during Wednesday’s practice. “You know we’re still working on us, trying to get better every day. So we’ve had some pretty good competition so far and really looking forward to the next couple of weeks with the tournaments that we’re hosting coming up.”

Starting a season 5-1 is certainly reason to feel good about your team, though at Mosley, well the expectation is to do just that kind of thing. Win a majority of games and position itself for a good postseason run. Though nobody right now is looking that far ahead, in fact at this point, the coach tells us, it’s about improving on the little things.

“Yeah we expect to come out and play well.” says Hudson. “We’ve got a good team, we have high expectations here. So we’re just hoping again to get better every day. Shore up the small things, the bunt game, the small things that we need to do. We’ve done a really good job preparing as far as swinging the bat and the big things. Now it’s time to work on some of the small things and just really get better.”

Senior outfielder Jaden Rudd agrees with the coach, happy with 5 wins in 6 games, but knowing this is no time to really celebrate. “Just really happy with the way we’re playing.” Rudd told us. “We’re hitting the ball really well, throwing the ball really well on the mound, playing good defense. And that’s all you can ask for. So we’ve just got to play hard every game, stay focused on what we’ve got to do.”

The Dolphins are back on the road Thursday at Gulf Breeze, then home Saturday against Pike out of Troy.

