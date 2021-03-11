PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At Wednesday’s Bay Economic Development Alliance meeting, officials talked about new additions coming to Haney Technical Center.

Haney uses hands-on learning to train students in a variety of career fields, ranging from auto mechanics to cosmetology. They have a new drone training program coming called ‘Introduction to Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operation,’ where students will earn an FAA Commerical sUAS pilot license.

“Obviously had some adjustments due to Hurricane Michael and COVID, but we are excited to say that we are moving forward with our programs. We have some hybrid learning going on. But in the fall, we are hopeful to introduce a few of our programs that we did have to put on hold,” Chief Community Relations Officer for Haney Technical Center Alexandra Murphy said.

Some of those programs include plumbing and pipe-fitting.

Another addition coming to Haney’s is a new building on the corner of Baldwin Road and Highway 77. Officials hope to begin construction in the fall.

