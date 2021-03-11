PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Emery Brack.

She is a ninth grader from Arnold High in Panama City Beach. She considers herself a good student as do her teachers. Her favorite subjects include math and science, which rank just below her most favorite, photography.

She also likes her early childhood development class. She volunteers her time there and does some babysitting for a friend. She would like to attend college after high school but does not have a specific field in mind as of yet.

“They definitely really have quite a few electives and stuff to give you options to try out new things and see what you want to do,” Emery said.

She admitted that photography was a real passion for her and would have no trouble attending that class all day long.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.