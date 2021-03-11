Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with only a few upper level clouds cruising by. Plenty of sunshine returns to our skies today so ready the shades before you head out the door.

Temperatures are pleasantly cool this morning with many of us getting out the door in the 50s. A light jacket will do you well for the first few hours after sunrise. However, we’ll be warming fast and should be able to shed those sleeves after 9am.

If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather then we’ll have another beauty ahead for you today. Temperatures warm all the way up into the 70s again this afternoon. Under more sunshine that will feel just as nice as yesterday, if not a bit warm inland where highs reach the upper 70s. The only exception to those 70s this afternoon will be immediate beaches and those within a mile of the coastline. A southerly wind picks up over the relatively cooler Gulf water temperatures, in the low 60s, this afternoon and that may hold many spots along the immediate coast into the low 70s.

High pressure remains in place today, and should deepen heading into the weekend as a ridge aloft builds in as well. High pressure brings subsidence to the atmosphere, or sinking motion, which is a very stable air mass. That will keep any rain chances from developing from today and into the weekend with only a few more clouds developing as temperatures warm up under the ridge into the weekend.

Highs rise into the upper 70s by Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with chilly temperatures this morning warming quickly into the low 70s on the coast to upper 70s inland this afternoon. We’ll keep the mainly sunny skies throughout the early week forecast with a gradual warming trend throughout the week.

