Wednesday Evening Forecast

The sunny, spring like weather continues in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The spring weather pattern continues here in the panhandle through the weekend. For tonight skies will be mostly clear & it will be cool w/lows near 50 inland and mid 50s at the coast. Expect another day of sunshine Thursday w/highs in the low 70s at the beach and mid to upper 70s inland. That same forecast should hold through the weekend before we introduce rain chances next week.

