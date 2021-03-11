West Bay Elementary School celebrated National School Breakfast Week

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - West Bay Elementary School students celebrated National School Breakfast Week in a very special way.

As part of a nutrition lesson, Chartwell chefs prepared a series of fresh fruit smoothies for the kids to sample.

The catch was that one of the students had to challenge the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot, Jax, to see who could make the smoothie quicker using specially equipped blender bikes.

And guess who won? That’s right, the West Bay Eagles. The super cyclist won an autographed football from the Jaguars for his feat.

“We got little fruit samples and a few of my classmates got to make like little smoothies for us and then they gave out stuff and it was really fun.” said sixth grader K.C. Snell.

The grand prize for the day was one boys and one girls bike, courtesy of Salvage Santa.

