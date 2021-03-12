Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, March 11th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

Bozeman 2 Arnold 7

Blountstown 9 Taylor 3

Mosley 7 Gulf Breeze 1

Franklin 3 Cottondale 0

Poplar Springs 18 Graceville 4

Headland 10 Marianna 0

Bay 2 South Walton 14

Ft. Walton Beach 3 Niceville 16

High School Softball

Laurel Hill 14 East Hill Christian 0

South Walton 3 Arnold 4

Paxton 3 Central 4

Walton 2 Marianna 9

Mosley 2 Bozeman 14

FSUHS 2 Liberty County 1

