Area scores and highlights for Thursday, March 11th
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball
Bozeman 2 Arnold 7
Blountstown 9 Taylor 3
Mosley 7 Gulf Breeze 1
Franklin 3 Cottondale 0
Poplar Springs 18 Graceville 4
Headland 10 Marianna 0
Bay 2 South Walton 14
Ft. Walton Beach 3 Niceville 16
High School Softball
Laurel Hill 14 East Hill Christian 0
South Walton 3 Arnold 4
Paxton 3 Central 4
Walton 2 Marianna 9
Mosley 2 Bozeman 14
FSUHS 2 Liberty County 1
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.