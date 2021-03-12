Chipola Women’s basketball work towards showdown with Northwest Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chipola women’s basketball coach, Greg Franklin, and his Lady Indians had a bye on Thursday night, while the other four teams all play. Chipola using the break to spend extra time getting set for a showdown game Saturday against Northwest Florida.

Northwest played at Tallahassee Thursday night and won 66-36. That makes them 10-1 in league play, now half a game ahead of 9-1 Chipola.

The Indians riding a seven game win streak into that home game Saturday afternoon, and Coach Franklin said he’s impressed with his team’s toughness, and rebounding, but he remains committed to pushing his players as hard as ever.

“You know, people ask me all the time why are you always upset on the sideline? You know what? You’re always reaching for greatness, and pushing a little bit harder. We’ve won a national championship. We know what it looks like. We know how tough you’ve got to be, and a little lucky on top of being really tough. But I’m very pleased with our team right now. I like the way we’re playing. We didn’t shoot great against Tallahassee the other night, but we found a way to score points. And that’s important as well as our defense and rebounding.”

Coach Franklin adding he’s pretty psyched about this one in a couple of days.

“I think it’s great. We’ve got a lot of momentum going into this game, with fans and people wanting to be there, wanting to watch. I’ve had people reach out to me all over the country, all over the nation. You know what? I talked to Evelyn Akhator this (Thursday) morning, and she wants to talk to the team before the game. She just recently is going to go into the FCSAA Hall of Fame. We talked this morning. She wanted to say a few words before the game, because she understands how important this game is to us.”

Evelyn is a Chipola alum and former Junior College Player of the Year, who wen ton to play at Kentucky and is now play pro ball overseas.

That game against the Lady Raiders will be at Chipola at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.