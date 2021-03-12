Five officers chosen to take part in ‘Tyndall Hands’

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AFIMSC) - Five specially-selected Air Force officers are playing a major role in the rebuilding of Tyndall Air Force Base following the devastation caused by category 5 Hurricane Michael in late 2018. Now, as part of the process to rebuild the strategically important installation, five young Second Lieutenants find themselves in the middle of it all as part of a program called “Tyndall Hands.”

“They will get to experience things in this program that will take an entire career to replicate,” Col. Travis Leighton, Director, Tyndall AFB Program Management Office, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, said.

Five of the Air Force’s leaders of tomorrow are getting unique opportunities very early in their careers as “Tyndall Hands.”age They’re serving within the Tyndall Air Force Base Hurricane Michael Recovery Program Management Office as they help build the installation of the future.

“The goal is for us to basically have better understanding of how military construction works,” 2nd Lt Eric Long, Design Branch Co-Lead, Tyndall AFB Program Management Office, said.

“As a Second Lieutenant when you first come in as a civil engineer, you’re not really going to get indoctrinated into all the specifics with what happens, but for ‘Tyndall Hands,’ we’re being thrown right into what it looks like to deal with military construction,” 2nd Lt Nicholas Cap, Constructions Logistics Officer in Charge, Tyndall AFB Program Management Office, said.

“This is a huge opportunity to be a part of such a large rebuild. There’s so much money going into this rebuild so it’s really cool to see how that’s being handled at the higher level, staff level,” 2nd Lt Colleen Kuykendall, Innovation Branch Co-Lead, Tyndall AFB Program Management Office, said.

Second Lieutenants Kuykendall, Derrick Jochmans, Cap, Long, and Jesse Arrington work daily assisting with the execution, management, and evaluation of various tasks that support innovation for the installation of the future.

“They’ll be working with the Army Corps of Engineers, they’ll be interacting with various senior leaders—4-star generals, with elected leaders, they’ll be managing billions of dollars of funding and they’ll be—right in front of their eyes—watching things get built,” Leighton said.

“We’re getting these opportunities and these chances at a young ago so that when we develop in our career, we’ll have a good baseline of experience to build off of,” Arrington said.

“Tyndall Hands” was a vision of Brigadier General John Allen, Commander of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center. It’s a prototype program providing non-standard positions as the first assignments for these future leaders, exposing them to a variety of elements of the career field while actively tracking officer development and providing a deployment opportunity.

“They’re also going to send us to Al Udied after two years in the PMO where we’re going to help their Program Management Office as a deployment,” Jochmans said.

“For the Air Force and for the civil engineer, in particular, people are our most valued resource and so these five lieutenants all get the opportunity to have huge investment in their future so we build capability for the Air Force going forward,” Leighton said.