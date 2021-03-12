Advertisement

Florida bill could limit local port authority

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last year, Key West residents voted to restrict the number of cruise ships coming into the area.

The bill now looking to be passed was created so the government has that decision. It applies to the size and type of ships coming into ports, as well as where they’re coming from.

At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting, officials discussed where they stand.

“We don’t favor that bill. We’re comfortable with our master plan process where we seek government approval. We wouldn’t want to try to limit home rule of ports, as well as anything else,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Wayne Stubbs said.

Originally, the bill covered all Florida ports. But now, it only applies to four including Panama City, Pensacola, St. Petersburg, and Key West.

