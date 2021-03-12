Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s another quiet start on radar with just a few upper level clouds cruising by. Once again they won’t be enough to block out the sunshine completely today. But at times they may produce a filtered sunshine effect.

Some areas are even dealing with some dense fog, especially from Okaloosa County to the Western Panhandle. We’ll see a Dense Fog Advisory for those areas until 9amCST. Fog may be a bigger issue for Saturday and Sunday morning across more of NWFL.

Otherwise, we’re waking up pleasantly cool again with most getting their day started in the 50s. A light jacket may be needed for early morning commuters who are susceptible to feeling chilly.

We’ll warm up fast again through the morning drive. Temperatures warm all the way up into the 70s for most again on the coast this afternoon. In fact, there’s a good chance many inland areas could touch off 80 degrees for an afternoon high. The only exception to those 70s this afternoon will be immediate beaches and those within a mile of the coastline. A southerly wind picks up over the relatively cooler Gulf water temperatures, in the low 60s, this afternoon and that may hold many spots along the immediate coast into the low 70s.

High pressure remains in place today, and should deepen heading into the weekend as a ridge aloft builds in as well. High pressure brings subsidence to the atmosphere, or sinking motion, which is a very stable air mass. That will keep any rain chances from developing from today and into the weekend with only a few more clouds developing as temperatures warm up under the ridge into the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s for coastal areas with near 80 degree highs inland throughout the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies warm us up quickly into the low to mid 70s on the coast to upper 70s near 80° inland this afternoon. We’ll keep the mix of sun and clouds throughout the early week forecast with a gradual warming trend throughout the week.

