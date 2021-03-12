Advertisement

Local couple arrested for alleged sex with underage teen

Bay County Sheriff's deputies say Michael and Beth Ostrowski were arrested this week for...
Bay County Sheriff's deputies say Michael and Beth Ostrowski were arrested this week for allegedly having sex with a juvenile.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local couple has been arrested after deputies say they had sex with a juvenile.

Michael and Beth Ostrowski were arrested March 9 by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies. They say the couple had been talking with an underage teen online and then traveled to where the victim was located and then brought them back to their condo for sex.

Deputies say the couple knew the victim was underage at the time of the alleged incident.

On March 8, the teen reported the alleged sexual assault. The next morning, deputies say they served the couple with a search warrant at their Panama City Beach home and then arrested them.

Michael Ostrowski has been charged with principal to unlawful sexual activity with a minor and principal to traveling to meet a minor for sex. His wife has been charged with unlawful sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To prevent large crowds from gathering overnight, a portion of beach in Panama City Beach will...
Portion of beach in Panama City Beach will close in April
The condition of the driver of the white truck is unknown.
One person taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in Panama City Beach
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in...
Georgia man found dead in Panama City Beach canal
The white sandy beaches of the Emerald Coast are filled with families this month and fun during...
Panama City Beach Police officials say Spring Break alcohol control is going “well”
There were sweeping changes to the state's clemency process today. Floridians with past...
Clemency board approves sweeping changes, punts pardon for man who inspired them

Latest News

Five specially-selected Air Force officers are playing a major role in the rebuilding of...
Five officers chosen to take part in ‘Tyndall Hands’
At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting, officials discussed where they stand on new...
Florida bill could limit local port authority
At Thursday’s city council meeting, Police Chief Drew Whitman accepted the position, saying he...
Panama City Beach City Council names Drew Whitman as new city manager
Officials say the cruise line hasn’t made a decision on when it’ll be sending ships out, but...
Viking Cruises still coming to Panama City