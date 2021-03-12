Local couple arrested for alleged sex with underage teen

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local couple has been arrested after deputies say they had sex with a juvenile.

Michael and Beth Ostrowski were arrested March 9 by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies. They say the couple had been talking with an underage teen online and then traveled to where the victim was located and then brought them back to their condo for sex.

Deputies say the couple knew the victim was underage at the time of the alleged incident.

On March 8, the teen reported the alleged sexual assault. The next morning, deputies say they served the couple with a search warrant at their Panama City Beach home and then arrested them.

Michael Ostrowski has been charged with principal to unlawful sexual activity with a minor and principal to traveling to meet a minor for sex. His wife has been charged with unlawful sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

