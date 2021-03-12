Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison after kidnapping child

Scott Thomas was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Scott Thomas was sentenced to 15 years in prison.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County judge has sentenced a man to prison after he kidnapped a child while stealing a car.

Scott William Thomas was sentenced to 15 years in prison for kidnapping, aggravated fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, grand theft auto, and driving while license suspended - habitual offender.

On January 26, 2019, Thomas stole a vehicle from the Texaco Gas Station on St. Andrews Boulevard. Inside the vehicle was an infant. Authorities searched the county for Thomas, who drove away from the area. Authorities found the infant at the Taco Bell on Back Beach Road. Thomas later left the vehicle and was caught.

