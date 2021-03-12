Advertisement

Netflix testing way to crack down on account sharing

The company's terms of service say accounts 'may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.'(Source: Netflix/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you share your Netflix account with other people, listen up.

The company’s terms of service say accounts “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

The streaming giant is testing a new feature that could crack down on password sharing.

The way it would work is when a user selects their profile on a shared Netflix account, a pop-up will ask them to verify the account with a text or email sent to the account holder.

Users can also choose to verify later, in which case, the pop-up will show up again at an undetermined later date.

If they can’t confirm they’re an authorized user, viewers will be prompted to set up a new account.

The test feature is rolling out to a limited number of users who watch on the Netflix TV app.

