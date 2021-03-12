Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in Panama City Beach

The condition of the driver of the white truck is unknown.
The condition of the driver of the white truck is unknown.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on the west end of Panama City Beach Thursday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m.

Officials said a white work truck was driving eastbound on Highway 98 while a black pickup truck was turning left from the median onto Deluna Place.

That’s when the two trucks collided, and the white truck flipped.

The white truck’s driver was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

“I’d hate to say at this time, it’s tough to tell, he was talking to us, alert, and conscious, oriented, just complaining of some pain,” Panama City Beach Fire Rescue battalion chief Tim Smith said.

Smith added this time of year a lot more cars are on the road, and people should be careful and slow down.

