Panama City Beach City Council names Drew Whitman as new city manager

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After reviewing almost 90 applicants, the Panama City Beach City Council named Drew Whitman as its new city manager.

Al Shortt has been serving as interim city manager after Tony O’Rourke was terminated in February.

At Thursday’s city council meeting, Police Chief Drew Whitman accepted the position, saying he looks forward to working with our community to make Panama City Beach a safer place to live and a fun place to visit.

“Something I’ve always wanted to do. To give back to my community. I’m at this point in my life where this is the time where I can jump in and try to best. And do it as a team. I’m not a dictator. I want to work as a team and try to get this team moving in the right direction and make it better for everybody involved,” Whitman said.

Whitman has been working in public service for almost 34 years.

Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell says he’s more than qualified to take the position.

“His honesty, his integrity, his relationships with all the employees and staff over the last thirty years and now the community. Being able to have that outreach with both the county at large and with the employees is going to be big,” McConnell said.

Officials say they hope to have Whitman on board as the new city manager in the next few weeks. In the meantime, Whitman will be learning the ropes of the position, working under interim city manager Shortt.

