Parker Fire Department puts out suspected meth fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parker Police are investigating a trailer fire from early Friday morning. The call came in at around 6:55 a.m.

The trailer was located in the front yard of a house off of Wood Avenue and Blackshear Drive.

Authorities say the homeowner’s son lived in the trailer until he was arrested on February 15th.

Parker Fire Chief Andrew Kelly says the fire did not start itself and they’ve found evidence the fire may be related to a meth lab.

The suspects thought to be involved are reportedly friends with the son who is currently incarcerated.

The home did suffer some damage from the fire. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with difficulty breathing. There is no update on his condition.

