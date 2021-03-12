Parts of Highway 390 construction could be completed by the end of the year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four years and 95 million taxpayer dollars later, Highway 390′s construction is still not complete.

An expansion project that began in 2017, is now frustrating residents and business owners who live along the road.

“The time it is taking to finish this project, I am all for Bay County moving forward, this is a project that should have been done years ago. My problem is the lack of efficiency that I think is needed for a project like this,” First Choice Physical Therapy Owner, Wade Rinehart said.

People believe the road’s current condition is dangerous.

Rhinehart said the construction is affecting his business.

“Traffic backed up all the way on Jenks Avenue, people trying to get home. It is adding time to their commute, it is adding trouble for my patients here at first choice to get here and to get here safely,” Rinehart said.

Florida Department of Transportation officials say some parts of this project won’t be done until 2024.

While the project seems like it is taking a long time, Florida Department of Transportation officials say things are running smoothly and the project is on schedule for completion.

“However, there are days we have lots of rain or if we have storms in the area certain parts of the work can’t be completed. Unfortunately, those days have to be added on to the end of a project as we work forward,” Florida Department of Transportation Spokesperson, Ian Satter said.

Once the entire project is completed, there will be three northbound travel lanes and three southbound travel lanes as well as better drainage.

Still, drivers won’t be seeing that for a few more years.

