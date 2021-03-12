Portion of beach in Panama City Beach will close in April

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) -

The Panama City Beach City Council approved an emergency order Thursday night that temporarily closes a section of the sandy beach on the east end where South Thomas Drive connects to Front Beach Road.

The overnight closure is in effect April 1 through April 12 between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The area to be closed is from Ocean Ritz condos east to just past Boardwalk Beach Hotel & Convention Center.

This is the same area that was closed in early July of last year, due to large crowds of young people gathering on the beach overnight and concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Police Chief Drew Whitman said these “pop-up” parties on the beach have resulted in problems ranging from destruction of property to noise complaints and trespassing charges. Based on social media traffic regarding Spring Break for this year, police believe a lot of high school students will be in this area in early April.

Last summer’s closure lasted about one month, and the current order could be extended by the Council, as needed. “What we did last year solved our issues,” Whitman said.