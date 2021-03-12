Advertisement

Portion of beach in Panama City Beach will close in April

To prevent large crowds from gathering overnight, a portion of beach in Panama City Beach will...
To prevent large crowds from gathering overnight, a portion of beach in Panama City Beach will close for 12 days in early April.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) -

The Panama City Beach City Council approved an emergency order Thursday night that temporarily closes a section of the sandy beach on the east end where South Thomas Drive connects to Front Beach Road.

The overnight closure is in effect April 1 through April 12 between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The area to be closed is from Ocean Ritz condos east to just past Boardwalk Beach Hotel & Convention Center.

This is the same area that was closed in early July of last year, due to large crowds of young people gathering on the beach overnight and concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Police Chief Drew Whitman said these “pop-up” parties on the beach have resulted in problems ranging from destruction of property to noise complaints and trespassing charges. Based on social media traffic regarding Spring Break for this year, police believe a lot of high school students will be in this area in early April.

Last summer’s closure lasted about one month, and the current order could be extended by the Council, as needed. “What we did last year solved our issues,” Whitman said.

Most Read

The condition of the driver of the white truck is unknown.
One person taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in Panama City Beach
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in...
Georgia man found dead in Panama City Beach canal
The white sandy beaches of the Emerald Coast are filled with families this month and fun during...
Panama City Beach Police officials say Spring Break alcohol control is going “well”
There were sweeping changes to the state's clemency process today. Floridians with past...
Clemency board approves sweeping changes, punts pardon for man who inspired them
Southport Elementary student gets to try out his class project on PGA Tour star
Southport Elementary third grader gets an audience with Jordan Spieth

Latest News

Safety officials have found evidence that the fire may be related to a meth lab.
Parker Fire Department puts out suspected meth fire
Once President Biden puts pen to paper on the American Rescue Plan, Florida will receive...
Lawmakers mulling how to spend $10 billion federal COVID relief
There is no set opening date for the building yet.
Kaleidoscope Theatre hopeful new building will open soon
A proposed Florida law could limit our local port authority.
Updated PC Port Authority