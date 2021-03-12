Advertisement

Seaside Neighborhood School wraps up virtual race

This years' race benefitting the school went virtual.
This years' race benefitting the school went virtual.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to rethink how they do their traditions.

For the Seaside Neighborhood School, the annual marathon and 5k went virtual this year.

“We had people run from the U.K., from Canada, from Spain, so the tremendous outpouring of support was amazing,” said Teresa Horton, chair of the Seaside School Foundation.

Even though they couldn’t gather in person for the race this year, teachers at the school say they still received tons of support from the community.

“It really shines through when the kids do community events, it gives them a sense of ownership in the community,” said teacher and parent Courtney Davis.

Events surrounding the race also couldn’t happen this year.

Instead of having the Taste of the Race event, restaurants donated part of their earnings to the school.

“So for two weeks, everyone that came into our restaurants, ten percent of the proceeds were going directly back into the school here,” said Ashley Beecher with the Dawson Group

Horton said they count on the money raised from the race.

“We do receive funding from the state, but there is a shortfall when it comes to funding our budget so that support from the race that’s raised every year is necessary,” she said.

This year’s virtual race raised more than $300,000 for the school.

