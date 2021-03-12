Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Spring has definitely sprung in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The work week is almost over, but the sunny and nice weather continues into the weekend. Friday will be the 6th straight dry day in Northwest Florida. We will see lows tonight in the 50s w/highs in the 70s Friday under sunny skies. Temperatures will push close to 80 inland w/low to mid 70s at the coast. Winds will be South at 5-10 mph. Our next chance of rain does not come until next week. We will see a small chance of rain Monday, but much better chances of rain Tuesday - Thursday. Rainfall amounts next week will be between 1-2″.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

