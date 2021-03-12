Advertisement

Viking Cruises still coming to Panama City

Officials say the cruise line hasn’t made a decision on when it’ll be sending ships out, but that Panama City is still on the itinerary.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Viking Cruises is still looking to drop anchor in the Gulf Coast.

In December, Panama City leaders signed a letter of intent with Viking Cruises to make Panama City one of the cruise line’s stops along the Gulf Coast. Viking looked to start sailing as early as the first quarter of 2021.

Due to COVID-19, plans have changed.

“They’ve had to postpone decisions but they assured us that they’re still interested in an itinerary on the gulf coast, which could include us. But we think we just have to give them time to make sure they have their business plan in place,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Wayne Stubbs said.

