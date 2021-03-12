Advertisement

Youngstown man arrested for exploitation of elderly person

Officials say Fred Honrine III was arrested Thursday for allegedly exploiting an elderly man.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FDLE agents arrested a Youngstown man for allegedly exploiting an elderly person.

Officials say the elderly victim hired 51-year-old Fred Eugene Honrine III to make repairs to his roof while he was getting inpatient care at a rehabilitative facility. Investigators say he only used $5,000 of the $19,000 the victim gave him and made sub-standard repairs to the roof. Agents say Honrine kept the rest of the money.

FDLE agents say they arrested the suspect Thursday. He was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Honrine has been charged with one count of exploitation of an elderly person.

