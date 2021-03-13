Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 12th
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High School Baseball
North Bay Haven 3 Rutherford 4
Bethlehem 1 Paxton 19 Game 1
Bethlehem 2 Paxton 12 Game 2
Malone 0 Chipley 15
Ponce De Leon 0 Holmes 12
Altha 0 Madison 5
Pensacola Chr. 1 Freeport 11
Crestview 12 Bay 1
South Walton 3 Ft. Walton Beach 5
Choctaw 0 Niceville 2
High School Softball
Mosley 2 Gulf Shores 16
Wakulla 0 Niceville 1
Laurel Hill 7 Ponce De Leon 17
Vernon 0 Holmes 15
Liberty 14 Sneads 5
