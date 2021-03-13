Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 12th

Sports
Sports(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

North Bay Haven 3 Rutherford 4

Bethlehem 1 Paxton 19 Game 1

Bethlehem 2 Paxton 12 Game 2

Malone 0 Chipley 15

Ponce De Leon 0 Holmes 12

Altha 0 Madison 5

Pensacola Chr. 1 Freeport 11

Crestview 12 Bay 1

South Walton 3 Ft. Walton Beach 5

Choctaw 0 Niceville 2

High School Softball

Mosley 2 Gulf Shores 16

Wakulla 0 Niceville 1

Laurel Hill 7 Ponce De Leon 17

Vernon 0 Holmes 15

Liberty 14 Sneads 5

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To prevent large crowds from gathering overnight, a portion of beach in Panama City Beach will...
Portion of beach in Panama City Beach will close in April
The condition of the driver of the white truck is unknown.
One person taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in Panama City Beach
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in...
Georgia man found dead in Panama City Beach canal
The white sandy beaches of the Emerald Coast are filled with families this month and fun during...
Panama City Beach Police officials say Spring Break alcohol control is going “well”
With the busiest seasons of the year quickly approaching, you may have noticed more “help...
Some PCB restaurant owners having a hard time hiring

Latest News

Boys Weightlifting
Wewahitchka and St. Joe will host Boys State Weightlifting Meets
Coach Greg Franklin giving his players some time for Christmas as they enjoy a 13-1 start.
Chipola Women’s basketball work towards showdown with Northwest Florida
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, March 11th
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, March 11
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, March 11