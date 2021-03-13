Bay District Schools tax referendum brochure raises questions

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brochure being distributed by Bay District Schools is raising questions.

Is it political advertising or strictly educational? One is okay, one isn’t.

“We’re not doing anything wrong or illegal or unethical,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said.

Bay District School employees reached out to NewsChannel 7 to express some of their concerns about the tax referendum and how the district is educating folks about it. They didn’t want to go on camera because they said they’re afraid of retaliation.

Still, Husfelt said he does not have a hidden agenda.

“There have been no policies violated, no law violated,” Husfelt said.

In the district’s own handbook, they defined political activity as supporting or opposing an issue at hand, which is not allowed by school officers or employees on school property.

“I haven’t said vote for or against it in any of the meetings. I’m not supporting or opposing it,” Husfelt said.

We asked Husfelt about another one of the district’s policies: “As an individual, each officer or employee retains all rights and obligations of citizenship provided in the Constitution and laws of the state, and the Constitution of the United States. However, no officer or employee shall... Attempt, either directly or indirectly, to coerce political activity or political support from any other employee of the School System.”

“Here’s the question. If I stand up in front of employees and say this is going to be for pay raises for them, is that direct or indirect? Because the very first line says for salaries. So is it the truth, or am I campaigning, or what am I doing? I mean it’s the truth,” Husfelt said.

Some raised the question about the absence of a political disclaimer on the brochure.

We asked Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen to weigh in.

“My understanding is that that’s an educational piece at this point and it’s very limited in nature,” Andersen said.

Andersen also said if someone spent less than $500 it does not require a disclaimer. Husfelt said the brochures cost around $180.

Andersen said if it ends up being a real problem, someone can file a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics but he himself could not comment.

“I cannot and will not get into discussing yes, no, right, wrong in a big way at this level because I don’t know enough about that in detail,” Andersen said.

Husfelt maintains the brochure is an educational piece, which doesn’t violate the law or district policy.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, candidates and committees must report expenditures greater than $500. That’s why when you look at the Bay County Elections website, it is zeros across the board for the tax referendum.

Again, school officials said the brochure was not a campaigning tool.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.