Friday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A very pleasant weekend is in store for the Panhandle!

More sunshine and warmer temperatures will be hanging around through Sunday, but the warm and dry pattern we have seen this week will be changing following that. Increased instability will begin on Monday, with showers and thunderstorms in store through the end of the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.