Government-funded program at Haney Technical Center helps students find jobs

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the last few months, almost 100 students trained to earn their OSHA Forklift Operator Credentials at Tom P. Haney Technical Center.

The forklift program was designed to quickly train workers so they have a better chance of getting a high-paying job in their career field. Students studying electricity, air-conditioning, marine technology, and welding were all offered a chance to earn this credit completely free.

“When they go into welding industry or some of these others, there’s a lot of material handling that goes on. So, it gives them that extra little thing to put on their resume. Extra little skill that they have, that could make them more valuable,” Senior Welding Instructor Eric Johnson said.

More than 20 students already have jobs where they can start using their new credentials. And for others, adding it to their resume was exactly what they needed to help them stand out.

“It was an excellent opportunity to learn how to use the forklift. It opened up other opportunities for jobs and stuff like that. I was able to get a job at a Sam’s Club,” welding student Noah Salazar said.

Haney received more than $200,000 as part of the CARES Act Rapid Credentialing Grant. The money went towards buying the forklift, extra equipment, and paying for the students’ training.

