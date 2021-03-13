Advertisement

Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:07 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To prevent large crowds from gathering overnight, a portion of beach in Panama City Beach will...
Portion of beach in Panama City Beach will close in April
The condition of the driver of the white truck is unknown.
One person taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in Panama City Beach
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in...
Georgia man found dead in Panama City Beach canal
The white sandy beaches of the Emerald Coast are filled with families this month and fun during...
Panama City Beach Police officials say Spring Break alcohol control is going “well”
With the busiest seasons of the year quickly approaching, you may have noticed more “help...
Some PCB restaurant owners having a hard time hiring

Latest News

Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day.
Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
PCB Police Chief Drew Whitman has been named as the city's new City Manager.
New PCB City Manager
The Hilton Inn in Panama City Beach has a new lazy river.
New Lazy River