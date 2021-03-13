Advertisement

Local car dealership hosts blood drive

One Blood officials say the need for donors never stops.
One Blood officials say the need for donors never stops.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, One Blood teamed up with Bill Byrd Kia car dealership in Panama City to host a blood drive.

One Blood officials say the need for donors never stops. There’s always going to be someone in need of blood. And with the pandemic, there’s an even greater need for a diverse blood supply. But only a handful of people made appointments.

“I’ve always known how important it is for all of us to donate blood if we’re able, but especially now with the pandemic, I just feel like there’s such a greater need. And I think some people are a little apprehensive to donate blood. And they shouldn’t be,” blood donor Kelly Bernhardt said.

Officials say they’re still testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

For anyone interested in donating blood, the Big Red Bus will be back at Bill Byrd Kia on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To prevent large crowds from gathering overnight, a portion of beach in Panama City Beach will...
Portion of beach in Panama City Beach will close in April
The condition of the driver of the white truck is unknown.
One person taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in Panama City Beach
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in...
Georgia man found dead in Panama City Beach canal
The white sandy beaches of the Emerald Coast are filled with families this month and fun during...
Panama City Beach Police officials say Spring Break alcohol control is going “well”
With the busiest seasons of the year quickly approaching, you may have noticed more “help...
Some PCB restaurant owners having a hard time hiring

Latest News

Police Chief Drew Whitman is no stranger to locals as he's served on the police force for 30...
Panama City Beach police chief becomes new city manager
New Holiday Inn Resort lazy river opening Saturday
Splash into a new lazy river in Panama City Beach
Over the last few months, almost 100 students trained to earn their OSHA Forklift Operator...
Government-funded program at Haney Technical Center helps students find jobs
Missy Timmins is looking for a matching kidney donor.
Local family looks for kidney donor