Local car dealership hosts blood drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, One Blood teamed up with Bill Byrd Kia car dealership in Panama City to host a blood drive.

One Blood officials say the need for donors never stops. There’s always going to be someone in need of blood. And with the pandemic, there’s an even greater need for a diverse blood supply. But only a handful of people made appointments.

“I’ve always known how important it is for all of us to donate blood if we’re able, but especially now with the pandemic, I just feel like there’s such a greater need. And I think some people are a little apprehensive to donate blood. And they shouldn’t be,” blood donor Kelly Bernhardt said.

Officials say they’re still testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

For anyone interested in donating blood, the Big Red Bus will be back at Bill Byrd Kia on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

