Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison after robbing store at gunpoint

Ardarreyus Walton was sentenced to a 10-year minimum mandatory sentence under Florida's...
Ardarreyus Walton was sentenced to a 10-year minimum mandatory sentence under Florida's 10/20/LIFE law.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who robbed a store at gunpoint will spend time in prison under Florida’s 10/20/LIFE law.

Ardarreyus Walton walked into a Dollar General on Highway 231 in November and robbed a cashier at gunpoint. After Walton was arrested, he confessed to the crime.

Walton was sentenced to a 10-year minimum mandatory sentence by a Bay County judge.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To prevent large crowds from gathering overnight, a portion of beach in Panama City Beach will...
Portion of beach in Panama City Beach will close in April
The condition of the driver of the white truck is unknown.
One person taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in Panama City Beach
Bay County Sheriff's deputies are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in...
Georgia man found dead in Panama City Beach canal
The white sandy beaches of the Emerald Coast are filled with families this month and fun during...
Panama City Beach Police officials say Spring Break alcohol control is going “well”
There were sweeping changes to the state's clemency process today. Floridians with past...
Clemency board approves sweeping changes, punts pardon for man who inspired them

Latest News

The question at hand: is the brochure political advertising or educational?
Bay District Schools tax referendum brochure raises questions
FRIDAY EVENING WX 3-12-2021
FRIDAY EVENING WX 3-12-2021
Scott Thomas was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Man sentenced to prison after kidnapping child
Lawmakers seek to limit drivers license suspensions