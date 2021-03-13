Man sentenced to prison after robbing store at gunpoint

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who robbed a store at gunpoint will spend time in prison under Florida’s 10/20/LIFE law.

Ardarreyus Walton walked into a Dollar General on Highway 231 in November and robbed a cashier at gunpoint. After Walton was arrested, he confessed to the crime.

Walton was sentenced to a 10-year minimum mandatory sentence by a Bay County judge.

