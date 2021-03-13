Man seriously injured in tractor accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One man is seriously injured after his tractor ran him over Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a Grand Ridge man, 38, tried to start his tractor while standing on the left side of it. They say that’s when the engine started and the tractor started moving forward. The tractor’s left rear tire then hit the man, knocking him to the ground.

Officials say the tractor’s left rear tire then ran over the man.

The tractor continued moving until it hit a downed tree.

