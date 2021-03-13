Splash into a new lazy river in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

If you’re looking for a way to chill out as the weather heats up, there’s a new lazy river to float on!

The Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach has completed more than two million dollars in renovations, which includes the lazy river.

Holiday Inn’s Vice President of Marketing Philip Colvin calls this the crown jewel of the resort.

He adds the Holiday Inn has one of the longest lazy rivers on the Gulf of Mexico, but that’s not the only way it sets itself apart from the rest.

“You’re literally looking out at the Gulf. There are not very many other places along the Gulf of Mexico where you can have this deck this close to the Gulf or a lazy river and a pool facility this close to the water where you can look out and see the beautiful Gulf of Mexico,” said Colvin.

The entire lazy river is 500 feet long and will take you about four minutes to go around.

