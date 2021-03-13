Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Three people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Walton County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was driving north and an SUV was driving south on State Road 285. They say the truck drove into the SUV’s lane when it was trying to avoid a rear-end collision.

The pickup truck and SUV then hit each other, causing the SUV to overturn.

The driver and two passengers, an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, in the SUV, were all taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver in the pickup truck was unharmed in the crash.

