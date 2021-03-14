Emerald Coast Cruizin’ wraps up in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Thousands of people are in Panama City Beach this weekend- and not just for spring break.

Emerald Coast Cruizin’ is drawing car enthusiasts from all over to show off their classic cars and admire others.

“We’re seeing a lot more kids and that’s who we want to get involved with our show because we’re going to die out and we need the young generation out here doing this,” said event promoter Robert Parrish.

Event promoters said they want the next generation of classic car fans to gain interest in shows like this.

And they’re inviting stars like Scooby-Doo voice actor Scott Innes to do that.

“There is no greater love than to watch people and their automobiles, they share the passion, everything down to the car braider, these people just love these automobiles,” said Innes.

The event not only showcases vintage vehicles but also gives back.

“The Optimist Club of Panama City Beach and us, we’re working together and we’ve got a car that’s going up for auction and all proceeds will go to the childhood cancer foundation,” said Parrish.

Tech Garage host John Gardner said Emerald Coast Cruizin’ brings together people with a shared interest for a family-friendly time.

“The car community is a really unique community, people bond, they come together, it’s neat to be around them all day long and talk about cars and family and where they’re from,” said Gardner.

Event organizers said they’re glad they could have this event amid the pandemic.

“We’ve been faced with COVID for so long people just wanted to get out and get to this beautiful beach, have a fantastic time, and it has done so,” said Parrish.

Organizers said more than 1,500 people showed up to Emerald Coast Cruizin’ this year.

