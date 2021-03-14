Advertisement

House of Henry hosts St. Patrick’s Day celebration

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Saturday, House of Henry in Downtown Panama City hosted its first St. Patty’s party.

The all-day event invited families and friends to celebrate the luck of the Irish. The event kicked off bright and early at 6 a.m. with highland games for kids.

Our very own Ron Marasco was one of the judges of a shepherd’s pie contest. Folks could also enjoy a food truck, axe throwing, and bagpipes.

“Today is just the party of all parties. It’s our holiday as an authentic Irish pub. You know St. Patty’s day, St. Patty’s party. Irish House of Henry. It’s perfect,” House of Henry Marketing Director Jake Navarro said.

The St. Patty’s fun continued until 2 a.m.

