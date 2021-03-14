Advertisement

Hundreds of local teachers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of teachers lined up outside First Baptist Church in Panama City on Saturday to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Early March, Governor Ron DeSantis opened up eligibility for vaccines to include law enforcement officers, firefighters, and K-12 school employees, age 50 years and older.

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay partnered with Bay District Schools to vaccinate 700 teachers. Ascension COVID vaccine clinics are open to anyone eligible for the shot but the priority for this clinic was our local educators.

“This is going to be one of those steps that we can get the schools re-opened safely and get everybody back to school and back to somewhat of a normal life again,” Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Clinical Transform Specialist Sarah Marler said.

Arnold High School teacher Thomas Thorpe was more than ready to receive his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Last year, doing the at-home thing. Very difficult. So, I’m just very thankful that we’ve been able to get back in the classroom. That I can work with my students face to face. I think with getting these vaccines out there, that’ll continue to allow us to do that,” Thorpe said.

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay officials said they will continue to work with Bay District Schools to set up more vaccinations for our local educators.

