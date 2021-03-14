Mosley moves past Pike Liberal Arts, alum returns to former stomping grounds

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley baseball team moved to 7-1 after beating Pike Liberal Arts out of Troy, Alabama on Saturday 10-1, but one of the Patriots assistant coaches, made his first return to the Diamond in Lynn Haven since 2008.

Hunter Mann, a Mosley alum, now coaching the game, met up with some old former teammates and rivals during the game. Mann was with the ‘Fins when they were coached by Jed Douglas in the late 2000s, and was happy he could make the trip back down memory lane.

“It’s been a while since I have actually been back here to the baseball field. My family still lives here. The last time I was back was the hurricane, and I got to come back and see some of the damage that’s done. It’s kind of remarkable to see the place kind of re-surging back. It’s really good to be back,” said Mann.

Mosley’s next game is set for Wednesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. against St. Martin in Biloxi for a spring break tournament.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.